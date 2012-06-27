Who's More Intelligent, Liberals Or Conservatives?

“The more intelligent American adolescents are in junior high and high school, the more liberal they become as young adults.”



Even when statistically controlling for such relevant factors and potential confounds as age, race, education, income, and religion, more intelligent children are more likely to grow up to become more liberal than less intelligent children.

Intelligence measured in junior high and high school strongly predicts adult political ideology seven years later. The more intelligent American adolescents are in junior high and high school, the more liberal they become as young adults.

