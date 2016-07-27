No, you can't catch legendary Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO'

If you’re playing “Pokémon GO” — and we know you are — you’re probably wondering whether or not you’ll be able to catch the series’ legendary Pokémon, like Mewtwo.

The Pokemon Company In a trailer for ‘Pokémon GO,’ Mewtwo makes an appearance, but he’s not in the game yet.

The answer is yes, you will — eventually.

As of right now, we know that code for super rare Pokémon exists within the game, but there’s no way to actually encounter them. We’re guessing they will be unlocked as a part of some kind of special in-game event or big update sometime in the future.

YouTuber FrozenAquaCat posted a series of videos in which he alleges to have forced the game to spawn legendary Pokémon, like Zapdos. But he recently posted a new video explaining that the videos were faked, which you can watch below.

“I originally made Ditto to fool a friend, but [gaming site] Kotaku found it and I decided to go with it,” he says in the video’s description. “I apologise if you were super invested in it.”

As he shows how he faked the footage — which is admittedly impressive — he acknowledges that he made a mistake regarding the identification number for Zapdos: In the video, he uses the number “143” to spawn a Zapdos, when in actuality, the identification number for Zapdos is “145.” This was something we pointed out in our original story as a potential sign that the video was faked (whew).

At the end of the video, with a mix of embarrassment and self-satisfaction, he says, “I hope you liked it, I’m sorry if I offended you in any way. I had a good time with this though.”

Well, folks, moral of the story is to always take things on the internet with a grain of salt.

Until legendaries actually show up in “Pokémon GO,” check out this map that can show you every Pokémon near you in real time if you’re on the hunt for something in particular.

