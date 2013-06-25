Wharton Professor Explains Whether Leaders Are Born Or Made

Is leadership something that you’re born with or something that’s developed over time?



Wharton professor Michael Useem tells us that it can be both, but for most people, it is developed.

So, how do you teach or learn good leadership? In the interview below, Useem, author of the book “The Leader’s Checklist” reveals three things people need to do to become effective leaders:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.