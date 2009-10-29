Are law professors necessary?

Mathias Siems imagines A World Without Law Professors. Here’s the abstract:



Inspired by Alan Weisman’s book “The World Without Us” (2007) I analyse the thought experiment of a world in which law professors suddenly vanished. First, without academic teachers legal training would shift back to the legal professions. Purely professional law schools would provide legal training for future lawyers…

Siems’ thought experiment is no trivial exercise. I’ve argued that a key part of the law student job market – big law firms – is dying. Obviously this suggests that law schools need to fundamentally rethink their mission.

