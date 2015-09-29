People are calling Kate Hudson's wildly popular clothing company a scam

People are retaliating against Kate Hudson’s athleticwear company, Fabletics, and its parent company, JustFab, Buzzfeed reports.

JustFab, which is home to Fabletics and several other fashion retailers, including the Kardashian-affiliated ShoeDazzle, operates on a membership basis.

Members receive discounted apparel (athleisure clothes, in Fabletics’ case) through subscriptions.

Fabletics boasts that its cheaper than athleticwear stalwarts Lululemon and Nike — and it has the added bonus of its celebrity endorsement.

But it seems to be all downhill from there. The catch, Buzzfeed says, is that JustFab avoids actually telling members they are opting into subscriptions; the company calls subscribers “VIP Members.”

These VIPs are then billed on a monthly basis, and it’s exceedingly tough to get out of the billing cycle. Members can only opt out by calling.

Complaints about the business’ automatic billing policy have led to the California district attorney investigating the company.

“We were concerned that consumers had signed up for essentially a shoe or an outfit of the month club without enough disclosures where the consumer could determine that,” Kelly Walker, Santa Cruz County assistant district attorney said to BuzzFeed.

“This is becoming a business practice that we’re becoming very concerned about. We are setting up a task force here in California just to deal with these companies with automatic renewal or automatic negative option sales programs.”

Customers have taken to Twitter to express their frustration.

@JustFabOnline @Fabletics what a scam these companies are running! Bought 2 pairs of shoes for my girls for 19$US and then get charged 40$US

— Ryan Atcheson (@whamrma) September 27, 2015

.@Fabletics is a total rip off an a scam

— Tanner Hartnett (@A_KitchenAffair) September 26, 2015

Word to the wise: Don’t sign up for @Fabletics “VIP” Total scam. Charged me without my knowledge & continued to charge me after I cancelled

— Danielle (@d_grannn) September 26, 2015

@Fabletics this is a scam. I want my money back. I will be filing complaints.

— Ali Rae (@alirhoffman) September 25, 2015

JustFab has over one thousand complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau, which is not good for a company reportedly valued $US1 billion.

“From day one, we have been upfront about our flexible subscription model, the value it creates for our customers, and its terms of service,” a JustFab representative said to BuzzFeed. Co-founder and co-CEO Adam Goldenberg told Buzzfeed that these complaints comprise a “a very, very small minority” of customers.

Fabletics and parent company JustFab have reponsed on Twitter to several complaints, as well.

@alirhoffman We’re absolutely not a scam, and apologise that you feel this way. We are more than happy to answer any questions regarding the

— Fabletics (@Fabletics) September 27, 2015

