Are Insiders Launching A Healthcare Counterattack On InTrade?

We’re now un-officially 8 days away from the Obamacare drop dead date.



We know The President wants to have the whole healthcare debate wrapped up by the 18th (though there’s some talk, obviously, that Congress isn’t quite so beholden to that schedule).

Yesterday the talk was about the surging odds on InTrade that healthcare reform would pass, and it lead to a flurry of speculation that perhaps DC insiders were manipulating the market.

Today the contract is back down, on no particular news.

It certainly then seems plausible that the anti-healthcare reform folks are pulling out their bucks and trying to punch the contract back down.

Photo: Intrade.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.