Are Insiders Going To Start Buying Shares, Just As The Goings Get Bad?

Throughout the rally, company insiders have been big sellers of their companies stock. If you’d looked to insider buying as an indication of what to do, you would have lost a lot of money.



And now, with the market starting to behave badly, look what’s happening.

Insiders are buying, as noted by The Pragmatic Capitalist. They’re on a four-week buying streak.

Depending on your view of things you might take away that a) they’re wrong again and this just confirms that it’s time to sell or b) if there is a slowdown out there, insiders aren’t seeing it.

Photo: www.pragcap.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.