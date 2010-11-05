Saints Deny That Drew Brees Is Hiding A Knee Injury

A New Orleans radio host claimed today that Saints quarterback Drew Brees is hiding a fracture and a torn meniscus in his knee.



Kenny Wilkerson of WIST radio cited an “impeccable source” that he claimed was “100 thousand-trillion-million per cent” accurate.

Saints head coach Sean Payton called the story “completely false,” which is just what a guy who is lying about a knee injury would say, right?

If the story is true, however, the Saints would be violating NFL rules that require teams to disclose injury information in their weekly reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.