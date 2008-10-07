Are Half Of Pandora's Listeners On The iPhone? No

Streaming music service Pandora loves Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, but a report that “over half” of the company’s users are iPhone owners is false, Pandora founder and chief strategy officer Tim Westergren tells us.



The report that’s been making the rounds today: a blog post by “Jonny” at Distorted-Loop.com — presumably Jonathan Evans of Macworld UK, the domain’s registered owner — claiming that “iPhone accounts for almost half of Pandora’s 17 million members.” The report was citing a chat, embedded below, that Westergren gave last Friday at the Digital Music Forum West.

The actual number, while still impressive, is much smaller. Westergren tells us that fewer than 1.5 million Pandora members are iPhone users, and that they stream about 10% of the service’s music.

The iPhone has helped Pandora roughly double its daily growth rate — to about 40,000 new sign-ups a day. But even if half of those users are iPhone owners, that’s 1.7 million tops — and more than the actual number, which Westergren says is “not quite that high.”



