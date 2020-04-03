'Are Gmail addresses case sensitive?': Here's what you need to know

Jarretera/Shutterstock Gmail addresses are not case (or dot) sensitive.

Gmail addresses are not case sensitive, meaning the email service doesn’t distinguish between versions of the address with or without capitalised letters, so long as the spelling is the same.

Similarly, Gmail addresses will still function if you add dots within the username portion of the address.

Here’s what else you might want to know about Gmail addresses and case sensitivity.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you want people to be able to email you, it’s vital to provide them with the correct email address. But what if they inadvertently add an upper-case letter somewhere within it? What if they make an upper-case letter lower-case? Or what if they add a dot within your username?

Gmail addresses are not case (or dot) sensitive

If you have Gmail, you don’t have to worry about those issues: Gmail addresses are not case sensitive, and dots within the username portion of your email address are fine – even if they’re added between each letter. So even if those discrepancies slip in when others are attempting to contact you, those emails should still be delivered.

Let’s say, for example, that you sign up for the Gmail address “[email protected]”

If someone sends an email to any of the following addresses (for example, [email protected]; [email protected];[email protected]; or [email protected]), you should still get their message:

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can change up the casing and add dots in between letters of a Gmail address and still deliver an email to the user.

If you find that people are constantly misspelling your Gmail address, due to an unconventional name spelling for example, you may want to double check that your Gmail address is spelled correctly in all of the places you include it. Social media, a professional portfolio or other kind of website, or a company contact page could be good places to start.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.