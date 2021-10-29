Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly broken up. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

- Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since late 2015.
- The couple welcomed their first child, Khai, together in 2020.
- They reportedly broke up in 2021 after sources said that Malik struck Hadid’s mother.
Their breakup led to Little Mix’s revenge anthem “Shout Out to My Ex,” which includes some digs at Malik.
“Nothing serious happened…it wasn’t a dramatic breakup. It was just hard to make it work with their schedules. They will definitely remain friends,” a source told People.
“It’s a very new thing. They’re just seeing where it goes,” a source told Us Weekly.
Another source told the outlet, “I wouldn’t call them boyfriend and girlfriend. But seeing each other? Definitely. He’s chuffed.”
After the photos came out, Jonas made a comment about his ex’s budding relationship with Malik.
“I think it’s interesting that she moved on so quickly, I mean it was definitely very quick,” he told Mirror.
Jonas unfollowed both Hadid and Malik on social media, and deleted a photo of him and Malik on Twitter and Instagram.
She captioned the photo, “ZDAY.”
The day after the video dropped, Malik wrote, “you seen the video babe ?” adding that she looked fantastic.
“nah musta missed it,” she responded, adding, “Jokes.. I wasn’t looking at myself, trust me.”
He also seemingly confirmed the relationship during an interview on the “Zach Sang Show,” saying that it was “cool” to have his girlfriend in the “Pillowtalk” music video.
Weeks later, the duo appeared to be back together as they showed PDA while out in New York City. A source told People that the couple rekindled after Malik “kept incessantly apologizing and wanted another chance.”
According to the source, Hadid and Malik had “been working on their communication and being honest with each other.”
The source also explained that the breakup came after “they were fighting all the time and Gigi caught Zayn in a handful of lies and couldn’t take the mystery anymore, so she dumped him.”
“I just asked her. It was pretty straight up,” he said, adding, “I just asked her if she wanted to go on a date. I was in New York.”
People also noticed Malik’s new hand tattoo, which said “Love” across his knuckles, and wondered if the ink was a tribute to Hadid.
“When I’m in L.A. I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking,” she said, adding, “We like late night movies, and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up.”
Hadid also admitted that she has a habit of falling asleep during their movie nights.
“I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end,'” she said.
“Happy birthday to my everything,” he wrote.
Neither Malik nor Hadid has identified as gender fluid, so people thought it was inappropriate that they claimed that title. The magazine eventually apologized for misusing the term.
“Summer Loving … #Family,” she captioned the black-and-white photo.
Malik also joined the Hadid’s family for Eid Mubarak.
“Spidey’s girl,” she captioned the Instagram photo, adding, “HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx.”
“Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG,” she tweeted.
Malik also released a statement about the breakup.
“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ,” he wrote.
The source explained that the couple broke up because “it wasn’t working and nothing has really changed” but said that Hadid “does love him, but she isn’t completely sure this is where she wants to be right now.”
Malik continued, “I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the fuck was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”
“Whatever zigi does for promo. Fact is that, Zayn is not going to follow gigi or ever going [to] post her picture on his Instagram again,” the account reportedly wrote.
“Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of,” Hadid wrote.
She added, “For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest. The energy you put into this does not serve you our your life in any way kids…. truly ‘beating a dead horse.’ You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break.”
Another source told the outlet that Hadid “tried hard to make it work,” but said that Malik has “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”
The source continued, “She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”
Entertainment Tonight also spoke to a source about the on-again, off-again couple’s breakup.
“Gigi and Zayn have broken up, but not because they don’t love one another. After trying for a long time, the couple just couldn’t make it work. Zayn has been dealing with personal things for a while and Gigi has become a comfort blanket for him,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.
By September, the couple had reportedly called it quits, and Hadid was single once again.
“They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual,” the source said.
“Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f— off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” he tweeted, adding, “Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a– hotel room hahaha.”
He has since deleted the tweet, however Hadid replied to Paul’s message to defend Malik.
“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” she tweeted, continuing, “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a–. Go to bed …”
The supermodel also shared photos with her sister Bella and her mother Yolanda.
Hadid was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant when the source revealed the pregnancy news.
“Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed,” sources told ET.
The next day, TMZ reported that the couple is expecting a baby girl.
“Of course we are so excited,” she said, adding, “I’m excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”
“Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” she said, adding that she’s appreciating the time at home with Malik and her family.
“Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day,” Hadid shared.
The model also admitted that she’s been craving everything bagels during her pregnancy.
“My craving has been everything bagels, I eat an everything bagel a day,” she said.
After outlets claimed that Hadid was hiding her pregnancy, she unbuttoned her shirt and turned to the side.
“There’s my belly y’all,” she said.
Hadid continued to thank her fans for their support during her pregnancy.
“I’m just like, taking my time with sharing my pregnancy, and you guys will see it when you see it,” she said, adding that she didn’t want to focus on herself while Black Lives Matter protests and the coronavirus were affecting many people’s lives.
“I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic, like obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she said.
Though she hasn’t posted about the baby on social media, she promised fans that she’s been documenting her journey.
She is reportedly due in September, so many fans speculated that she returned to her apartment so she could deliver the baby in Manhattan.
The black-and-white photos were taken by fashion photographers Luigi and Iango, who are represented by 2b Management. Gabriella Karefa-Johnson styled her, and Erin Parsons did her makeup.
In the captions of the photos, Hadid said she was “growin an angel” and revealed that the shoot happened on July 26, roughly two months before her September due date.
She also wrote: “cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes ♡ will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!”
The following day, a fan asked about her experience modeling while pregnant.
Hadid responded via Twitter and wrote: “I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me.”
She added that the shoot was “definitely more tiring than working normally” and “got through the second look” before she told the crew she could “only do two more.”
She also captioned one of the posts, “33 weeks,” revealing that she was 33 weeks into her pregnancy when the photos were taken on July 26.
He continued, “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”
Malik also shared a black-and-white photo of the baby’s hand wrapped around his finger.
Hadid also posted a black-and-white photo of the baby holding Malik’s thumb.
One of the photos was a close-up selfie of Malik resting his head above the supermodel’s stomach.
“August, waiting for our girl,” she captioned the post.
Hadid announced the moniker by updating her Instagram bio to “Khai’s mom.”
The Evening Standard reports that Khai means “the chosen one,” “royalty,” or “nobility” in Arabic. Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, is of Palestinian origin, and Malik’s father, Yaser Malik, is British Pakistani.
The name could also be a nod to some of the women in the Hadid family. Hadid’s paternal grandmother was named Khairia Daher Hadid, and Hadid’s younger sister is named Isabella Khair Hadid.
Neither Hadid nor Malik have confirmed the meaning behind the name, however.
And even though the former One Direction member hasn’t addressed the tattoo on the inside of his wrist, many fans are convinced it’s his daughter’s name in Arabic.
Hadid said that she and Malik intended to have the baby in a New York City hospital but learned that COVID-19 regulations would prohibit other family members from being in the delivery room.
So, they shuffled around plans and gathered at their farm in Pennsylvania with Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, a midwife, and the model’s assistant.
After watching the 2008 documentary “The Business of Being Born,” Hadid said she and Malik decided on a natural birth.
“We both looked at each other and were like, I think that’s the call,” she said.
Hadid said she was in labor for 14 hours, during which she and the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer listening to the audio of their favorite children’s book, “The Indian in the Cupboard.”
When she did deliver Khai, Malik caught her in his arms.
“It didn’t even click that she was out,” she said, adding, “I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute.”
Hadid continued, “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again.'”
“We’ve never met, I’ve never spoken to him. Zayn doesn’t do stuff he doesn’t wanna do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering,” Michaelson said, according to Us Weekly.
She added, “He’s such a private person and now he’s married and has a child so, he does the things he wants to do.”
Immediately after Michaelson made the comment, the phrase “ZAYN IS MARRIED” began trending on Twitter, as many fans thought Michaelson had spilled a major secret about the famous couple.
However, Michaelson later apologized for the confusion on her Instagram story and said she was mistaken.
“As far as I know, he’s not married. It was a mistake. I’m so sorry, I said I was sorry,” she explained.
The “Girls Chase Boys” singer added that she was shocked at the amount of attention her comment got.
“I don’t live in this world. So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, Wow! I’m not built for it,” she said.
News of the breakup came after a source told TMZ that Malik “struck” Yolanda the month prior. The singer denied the allegations and declined to provide further details in a statement to the outlet.
“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.
Malik was charged with four counts of harassment for allegedly calling Yolanda a “fucking Dutch slut,” yelling about his “sperm,” and pushing her into a dresser in his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home, Page Six reported after obtaining the citaton. He pleaded no contest.
The singer was fined and put on probation for 360 days as part of the plea deal. He has to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence supervision program and is prohibited from contacting Yolanda and the security guard present during the altercation.
Malik addressed the situation on Twitter, saying he decided not to contest claims in the hopes of creating “a place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart” for his daughter.
Malik said the argument occurred after Yolanda entered his home while Gigi was away. He did not provide further detail on what caused the dispute.
A representative for Gigi told People that the model is “solely focused on the best for Khai” and “asks for privacy during this time.”