Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly broken up. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

October 2021: Hadid and Malik reportedly broke up after reports claimed the singer “struck” the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

The couple ended their relationship once again, according to People

News of the breakup came after a source told TMZ that Malik “struck” Yolanda the month prior. The singer denied the allegations and declined to provide further details in a statement to the outlet.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

Malik was charged with four counts of harassment for allegedly calling Yolanda a “fucking Dutch slut,” yelling about his “sperm,” and pushing her into a dresser in his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home, Page Six reported after obtaining the citaton. He pleaded no contest.

The singer was fined and put on probation for 360 days as part of the plea deal. He has to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence supervision program and is prohibited from contacting Yolanda and the security guard present during the altercation.

Malik addressed the situation on Twitter, saying he decided not to contest claims in the hopes of creating “a place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart” for his daughter.

Malik said the argument occurred after Yolanda entered his home while Gigi was away. He did not provide further detail on what caused the dispute.

A representative for Gigi told People that the model is “solely focused on the best for Khai” and “asks for privacy during this time.”