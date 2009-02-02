Are GE (GE) Shareholders Still Paying For Jack Welch's Toilet Paper?

Ex-Citi CEO Sandy Weill decided to do the “right thing” and stop flying around for free on the company jet. After all, jets make companies look bad, and the bank needs to save every penny it can.



So now that Weill has given up his jet, we’re wondering: Is GE still paying for Jack Welch’s toilet paper? It was one of the generous retirement perks he received in exchange for the growth (read: aggressive leverage) he brought to GE, during his tenure. Now that it’s all prety much evaporated, do you think he’ll start buying his own? We know it’s not a whole lot of money, but it’d be a nice gesture at this time.

