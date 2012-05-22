Are Facebook's Best Days Over or Ahead?

With Facebook’s public offering over, its time to ask the question of whether Facebook’s best days are over or are there any other scenarios that could boost their earning potential and actually let them grow revenue. To date, they have mostly used ads and special partnerships to monetise their connections to 900 million people around the world and that has allowed them to earn serious money in the process.
