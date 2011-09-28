Are Facebook and Spotify in Bed Together?

Something fishy is going on underneath the sheets of the music industry’s hottest new service.



There’s an interesting thread over at getsatisfaction.com involving Spotify’s sign-up process. Respondents claim that you now need a Facebook account to use Spotify.

When my colleague told me about this, I thought it sounded very strange. “I just logged in,” I told him. “My account isn’t linked to Facebook“

“But to sign up for a new account, you need to use Facebook,” he replied.

Intrigued (and a little concerned), I decided to check Spotify.com to see if I can still sign up for a normal account.

According to the “Your Spotify Account” page, you can.

“There are two ways to create a Spotify account,” the site explains. “If you have a Facebook account you can use it to log in, download and install Spotify. Then start Spotify, and enter the e-mail address and password that you use for Facebook. A Spotify account will be created for you automatically the first time that you log in.”

OK Spotify, but what about the other method? You know – the one where I can simply give you my info, start a new account, and avoid linking my Facebook profile to your music service.

“Alternatively, you can create a Spotify account here on the Spotify website,” the site claims.

Upon clicking the link, users will be directed to this lovely image…

…Click the banner and you’ll come to this page…

…Which, as you can see, contradicts the aforementioned statement: “There are two ways to create a Spotify account.” Clearly, there are not. If you click the “Create an account” link at the bottom, the page simply expands to reveal a Facebook signup sheet:

Angie Newman, a Spotify spokeswoman with Splendid Communications, said that this was all about creating an “amazing new world of music discovery.”

“As most of our users are already social and have already connected to Facebook, it seemed logical to integrate Spotify and Facebook logins,” Newman wrote in an e-mail statement. “We already use Facebook as part of our back end to power our social features and by adopting Facebook’s login, we’ve created a simple and seamless social experience.”

From today, Newman says that all new Spotify users will need to have a Facebook account to join the service. “Think of it as like a virtual ‘passport’, designed to make the experience smoother and easier, with one less username and password to remember,” the statement said. “You don’t need to connect to Facebook and if you do decide to, you can always control what you share and don’t share by changing your Spotify settings at any time.”

Most significantly, the statement said that Spotify is “constantly trying new things, always looking for feedback and we’re always going to listen to our users, making changes based on this feedback wherever we can.”

That being the case, Spotify might want to take a look at what people are saying on the aforementioned getsatisfaction.com thread:

“Sorry fellas, I’ve had it with this whole evil cyber empire thing,” lloyd-void-jr wrote. He included a screen capture of his cancelled subscription.

“While this doesn’t affect me personally, on general principle it frustrates me and it’s decisions like these that are going to see Spotify run into the ground only to be beaten down by other services such as radio,” John Wordsworth wrote. “This is the first time I’ve even looked at Spotify alternatives and I’m strongly considering cancelling my premium subscription as my final leap from this sinking ship.”

spcomb concurs, saying, “Not cool. My Spotify account isn’t linked to Facebook, and it’ll stay that way, thankyouverymuch. If I didn’t have an account already, this would prevent me from signing up.”

Likewise, Victor says that he is done with the service. “Just cancelled my Spotify premium account,” he wrote. “Have fun without me Spotify. I, like many commenters [sic] here, will stop recommending Spotify to my friends. As an early adopter, most of my friends look to me for advice on these kinds of things and now will hear about other services.”

There are many, many other responses, none of which are positive.

Follow me @LouisBedigian

— Louis Bedigian

