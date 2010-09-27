Are European Leaders Completely Oblivious To What's Happening In Their Own Debt Markets?

We already mentioned the WSJ’s latest report on what happened in the days before EuroTARP was unveiled last Spring, but one detail really stands out, cause it’s so shocking:



Mr. Trichet, also at the Brussels summit, had brought a warning: The crisis was about to claim another victim—Portugal—and governments needed to act, now. He shocked leaders by passing around a chart that showed Portugal’s bonds tracking Greece’s nosedive.

Could this be real?

How is it in this day and age, Trichet was able to “shock” other leaders by “passing around” a chart of Portuguese bonds.

If this is true, it means that his fellow ECB economic leaders aren’t, you know, looking at what markets are doing on a daily basis to get a read on things. No wonder they came so close to the abyss. They never went to Bloomberg.com and pulled up any market quotes.

And just in case they still aren’t looking into things, we’ve done them a favour.

Dear European Leaders…

