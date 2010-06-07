Are Economic Numbers Artificially Juiced Due To Looming Tax Hikes In 2011?

Arthur Laffer, the supply-sider behind the well-known Laffer Curve, has an op-ed in the WSJ calling for, what else, lower taxes.



The argument, however, is not just theoretical, as it applies to the state of the economy right now, and where we are in the business cycle.

The basic gist is: The wealthy tend have a lot of flexibility in terms of when they realise their income, and so if they know that big tax hikes are coming down the road, they’ll rush to realise income on various investments now, rather than later.

Such is the case we’re in: The Bush tax cuts are due to expire next year, so voila:

On or about Jan. 1, 2011, federal, state and local tax rates are scheduled to rise quite sharply. President George W. Bush’s tax cuts expire on that date, meaning that the highest federal personal income tax rate will go 39.6% from 35%, the highest federal dividend tax rate pops up to 39.6% from 15%, the capital gains tax rate to 20% from 15%, and the estate tax rate to 55% from zero. Lots and lots of other changes will also occur as a result of the sunset provision in the Bush tax cuts.

Tax rates have been and will be raised on income earned from off-shore investments. Payroll taxes are already scheduled to rise in 2013 and the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) will be digging deeper and deeper into middle-income taxpayers. And there’s always the celebrated tax increase on Cadillac health care plans. State and local tax rates are also going up in 2011 as they did in 2010. Tax rate increases next year are everywhere.

So if in fact the rich are pulling forward income, what does that mean?

The result will be a crash in tax receipts once the surge is past. If you thought deficits and unemployment have been bad lately, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.