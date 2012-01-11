Do Drunk People Really Not Know When They're Doing Something Wrong?

They know what they’re doing — alcohol just makes them care less about the consequences.



Via Healthzone:

A new study says that people who commit blunders while under the influence of alcohol know they’re doing it; they just don’t care.

This means buzzed or drunken people who engage in embarrassing or harmful behaviour can’t blame it on not having control, said researcher Bruce Bartholow, associate professor of psychology at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

While this isn’t the first study that shows alcohol alters the behaviour of those who consume it, “it’s the first to show they don’t care that they’re making mistakes,” said Bartholow, chief researcher on the study.

