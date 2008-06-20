Are Developers Bailing On Twitter? You Tell Us

Twitter’s newest problem: Developers are fed up with the service’s frequent outages and are fleeing en masse. So says blogger/developer Jesse Stay. Is he right? You got us.



Jesse calls himself “the Social Applications Guru”, and for all we know he’s plugged in to the Twitter developer community, and knows of many cases where people have thrown up their hands and walked away from Twitter-related projects. But he doesn’t actually provide any examples of said phenomenon; unless we’re missing something, he’s just quoting a couple developers complaining about the service on Google Groups — just like regular Twitter users.

If developers really are bailing on Twitter, then that’s a real problem: They’ve been a key part of the service’s growth, and a majority of Twitter use away from the main site, on apps they’ve built using the service’s open API. But our hunch is that until users abandon Twitter for something else, developers are going to keep supporting Twitter, too.

UPDATE: Twitter’s Biz Stone says developers love the service.

