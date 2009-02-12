Are Congressional Blowhards Making Wall St. CEOs Sympathetic?

Watching today’s congressional hearing is making some of us at Clusterstock actually feel bad for the CEOs that have to sit there and listen to these Representatives bloviate and showboat.



At the same time, these guys aren’t exactly winning hearts and minds, either. They’ll sit there, say nothing, grumble like this is nothing more than a big public spectacle that means nothing. They’re probably right, but let’s show some interest in at least seeming remorseful for sucking down our tax dollars, please.

We want to know what our readers think? Is this making you feel sorry for the CEOs or are you happy to see them sit there and get an earful?

