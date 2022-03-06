I stayed at a luxurious Disney Springs hotel for just $217 a night, but I’d rather pay more to be closer to the parks

I spent a lot of time looking at hotels at and around the theme park for our short Disney vacation.

I grew up in Florida, so most of my childhood visits to Disney World were day trips.

Now I typically stay on property because I love the convenience, perks, and theming of the Disney resorts.

But when my husband and I booked a last-minute, one-night trip to Disney World, there was no availability.

I narrowed my search to the Disney Springs-area hotels because they’re generally more affordable. They aren’t owned by Disney but they’re close enough to the parks and still have some perks.

We went with the B Resort & Spa because it had a pool, a coffee shop, and great benefits.