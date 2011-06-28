Are Big Tech Stocks A Trap?

Big, blue-chip tech stocks have had a terrible year, frustrating many bulls who see incredibly low PEs, and can’t fathom why they’ve been such losers.
Microsoft has a PE of 10x for example, and it’s sitting on a gigantic cash pile.
Google’s PE is a (relatively) slim 18x, with its forward PE only at 12x.
According to a recent investor survey from Oppenheimer, big investors view them as value traps: Stocks that look good on a PE basis, but just keep going lower and lower (like what’s happening right now). Microsoft has been a classic dead-money value trap forever.
So are investors fools for buying now?
Oppenheimer’s Brian Belski thinks they are worth buying.
Here’s why:
- Tech stocks have better revenue growth forecasts than most industries.
- Cash management (dividends are getting better).
- And they’re among the most exposed to global growth.
This chart shows the estimated growth of various industries. Only energy and materials are expected to grow faster.
Photo: Oppenheimer
Among the tech stocks he favours (based on a screen of low PEs, a high S&P rating, and earnings growth of over 10%): Microsoft, Intel, Hewlett Packard, Adobe, and Dell.
Click here to see how rough of a year it’s been for big tech >
