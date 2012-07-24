If iAds Work So Well, Why Hasn't Apple Purchased One?

One of the most fascinating points made at our Mobile Advertising Conference last month was that despite all the excitement over the potential of mobile advertising, Apple has not yet spent one penny in mobile advertising – not even on its own advertising network, iAd.
A panel of some of the leading ad buyers and sellers discuss whether iAds are effective and what it means that Apple itself does not advertise on its own platform.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & William Wei
