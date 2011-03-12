Are Anonymous Hackers About To Expose Something Awful About Bank Of America On Monday?

Photo: Operationleaks

There’s something about Bank of America that seems to make it a magnet for controversy, anger, and internet activism.Last year Wikileaks’ Julian Assange said he had documents on a major bank — everyone kind of figured that it was Bank of America — though it now seems that there isn’t much to it.



Now Gawker’s Adrien Chen points out that a member of the hacker group Anonymous going by the handle OperationLeaks on twitter is claiming to have damning docs on the bank that will likely be released Monday.

OperationLeaks has been teasing all day on twitter about having received documents on the bank from a disgruntled employee.

Chen’s own sources within Anonymous suggest there’s something real to the leaks.

In terms of substance, it’s not clear what we might see. This tweet, regarding is the closest thing to anything explanatory:

He Just told me he have GMAC emails showing BoA order to mix loan numbers to not match it’s Documents.. to foreclose on Americans.. Shame

If something does go up Monday, it’s likely to be at Anonleaks.ch.

