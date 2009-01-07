Are "Anniversary Specials" Really Just Recession Specials

While many restaurants are offering various recession specials to get people in the doors, some high-end establishments would rather not take the gauche step of putting their vittles on sale. However, a few have recently unveiled special “anniversary” menus, which coincidentally feature lower prices. Hmmm…



Wined and Dined: We have come upon what appears to be a new strategy employed by some restaurateurs who want to lure diners without sounding desperate for business: disguise the Recession Special as an Anniversary Special. Take the famed and highly-acclaimed Four Seasons Restaurant for instance. To celebrate 1959, the year the Four Seasons opened its doors, the restaurant is offering a $59 three-course prix-fixe menu throughout 2009 for lunch and dinner in the Pool Room, featuring lobster and black truffle risotto, shrimp and their famous farmhouse duck. We just learned yesterday that Restaurant Daniel is offering from now through March 2009 a 15th Anniversary Celebration Menu. This $98 three-course prix-fixe menu comes with wine pairings. The only catch is that it is only offered Monday through Thursday from 5:30-6:30pm. These sound like recession specials in anniversary menu clothing to me. Typically, restaurants only offer aniversary menus on a one-night or one weekend basis, while these are being offered over a course of months. And c’mon, who’s really doing any celebrating these days?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.