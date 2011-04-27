Are Android Phones About To Get Their Own FaceTime Copycat?

One of our favourite things about the Motorola Xoom and Honeycomb was the built-in video chat through your Google Talk account.



It let you call from tablet to tablet or even tablet to PC, just like FaceTime on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Now, it looks like that same feature will be coming to Android phones in the next update to version 2.3 Gingerbread.

Android Police found a tweet from a developer at Samsung that says he made a video call using Gingerbread 2.3.4. That likely means 2.3.4 is right around the corner, and could possibly be launched at Google I/O on May 10.

Photo: Android Police

