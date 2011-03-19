Are All These People Talking About The Same Japan? 7 Ways To Cover The Nuclear Reactor Meltdown

As the Fukushima nuclear power plant situation deteriorated, news organisations across the globe raced to explain what was happening.



The information was limited and the subject matter complicated, so the shows and websites used all manner of devices to educate their audience.

Almost nothing was out of play, from candy and cardboard tubes to animated graphics and experts. (Yoko Ono even made an appearance.)

Many of the choices were creative, intelligent, and inspired. Others, less so.

Collected in one place, however, they offer a quick shot of how different segments within the media explain crisis.

