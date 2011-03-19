Are All These People Talking About The Same Japan? 7 Ways To Cover The Nuclear Reactor Meltdown

Noah Davis
rachel maddow fukushima

As the Fukushima nuclear power plant situation deteriorated, news organisations across the globe raced to explain what was happening.

The information was limited and the subject matter complicated, so the shows and websites used all manner of devices to educate their audience.

Almost nothing was out of play, from candy and cardboard tubes to animated graphics and experts. (Yoko Ono even made an appearance.)

Many of the choices were creative, intelligent, and inspired. Others, less so.

Collected in one place, however, they offer a quick shot of how different segments within the media explain crisis.

The Early Show spoke with nuclear safety consultant Cham Dallas

And they had animations as well.

Glenn Beck used M&Ms.

Brilliantly illustrating fuel rods.

Video here

The New York Times put together an impressive 7-part slideshow.

It is quite comprehensive.

Next Media focused on the Fukushima 50.

And wondered if they were getting enough support from the government.

Bill O'Reilly blamed the media for making too much of the incident.

'But the truth is no one knows how bad that is, but that doesn't stop the hype.'

Video here.

Piers Morgan brought Yoko Ono on to discuss the plight of the Japanese people.

He also spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu later in the week.

Rachel Maddow explained. And explained. And explained.

'The facts are both understandable, and on nights like tonight, worth understanding.'

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

