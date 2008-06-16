Are All Media Businesses Screwed? Not Yet

Fortune’s Stanley Bing (also known as CBS’ Gil Schwartz) offers an antidote to a steady diet of doom-and-gloom forecasts: A laundry list of industries that people like us (Stanley/Gil calls them bullsh**ters) commonly declare to be doomed.



— The theatre — Movies in movie houses — Public schools — Radio, because of satellite radio, — Satellite radio, because of Internet radio and ITunes — Broadcast television, because of cable and Internet video — Cable television, because of satellite TV and Internet video — Satellite television, because of digital television conversion and Internet video — Internet video, because of digital television conversion and downloading — DVDs, because of downloading — Downloading, because of the ubiquity of broadband streaming — Personal computers with hard drive capacity, due to cloud computing — Land-line telephones, because they’re so 20th Century — Any internet company that is not Google (GOOG), for obvious reasons — Google, because, well, how long can they keep THIS up? — Books, of course — Magazines, except the ones that we’re on the cover of, and… — Newspapers

Stanley/Gil goes on to defend newspapers in particular, arguing that they’re useful and important and that the world will be a lousier place without them. We agree! But we still think they’re screwed: Not because they’re bad things run, owned or staffed by bad people, but because it’s going to be increasingly difficult for them to make a profit.

We accept his larger point: That some of us (guilty!) tend to be a bit hasty in declaring fairly big media business DOA, done in by digitization. Then again, it’s not like we’re making up the digital threat out of whole cloth: Just ask someone who works in the music business — if you can find someone who still works in the music business.

