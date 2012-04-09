Are The Majority Of Harvard Students The Oldest Child?

This video is from “Justice“, one of the most popular classes in Harvard’s history.



23 minutes into the video, professor Michael Sandel asks students who are first-born to raise their hand — and an eye-popping number do.

Admittedly, this is a less-than-scientific survey but apparently Sandel’s done this many many many times over the years and consistently come up with a similar result.

Of course, there are possible confounds (upper class families who send their kids to Harvard have fewer children on average, etc.) but still quite interesting to ponder.

