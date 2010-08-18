Here's What It Means If The 2010 Midterms Are A Repeat Of 1938

Photo: Wikimedia

With a wary public and still-shaky economy, the mid-terms look more like 1938 than 1934.With US public opinion of the President falling below 50 per cent, and Congress’ approval rating standing at only 20 per cent, the prospects for a significant shift in the number of seats held in Congress by Republicans and Democrats remains high. In this respect, if we were to compare President Obama’s current political standing with FDR’s, the 2010 mid-term election looks more like 1938 than 1934. FDR won a massive victory in 1936, much like President Obama’s decisive victory in 2008.



The expectation among the public and in the administration was that FDR’s second term would build on the successes of his first. But this was not to be the case. Instead (and in spite of the fact that the Democrats held massive majorities in both houses of Congress), FDR soon found himself on the defensive. This was in part due to the decision early in his second term to propose legislation to reorganize the Supreme Court, as well as his decision in the fall of 1937 to adhere to conservatives’ advice to cut the federal budget.

As it turns out, FDR’s decision to take on the court turned out to be unnecessary and costly. The same court that had struck down several prominent pieces of New Deal legislation prior to the 1936 election would go on to uphold much of it thereafter. It was politically costly because although FDR was within his constitutional right in proposing the legislation, it went strongly against current practice and tradition, and was widely interpreted as a potential threat to the constitutional separation of powers.

Within a few months of his initiating the legislation, Congress had turned decisively against it, and in the wake of this defeat an anti-New Deal coalition began to coalesce among republicans and conservative southern democrats. (These democrats were never very enamoured by the New Deal and feared its deficit spending, expansion of federal authority and perceived encroachment on state’s rights.)

Emboldened by their victory over the proposed Supreme Court bill, Congressional conservatives accelerated their attacks on other New Deal provisions and heightened their calls for a balanced budget and a reduction in federal expenditures. With the economy still fragile but expanding at a rapid rate, FDR was susceptible to these concerns. In the fall of 1937, he cut the federal budget (including federal expenditures aimed at employment) and tightened the money supply. The results were catastrophic — leading to a sharp decline in employment, industrial production and wages and the onset of what became known as the “Roosevelt recession” of 1937-38.

Thanks to decisive action by the administration and FDR’s successful push for a massive new stimulus bill in the spring of 1938, the “Roosevelt recession” was over a mere nine months after it had begun. But the political damage wrought by both the recession and his unsuccessful attempt to reorganize the Supreme Court was significant. FDR’s prestige had suffered, and with it, his party’s prospects at the polls. In the 1938 mid-term election, Republicans gained eight seats in the Senate and 81 in the House. FDR still held a Democratic majority in both houses, but the overall composition of Congress from 1939 until the end of his presidency in 1945 was far more conservative, especially on domestic issues. As a consequence, many of the more far-reaching ideas promulgated during the New Deal — such as universal health care — had little to no chance of success.

It appears that in many respects 2010 is shaping up to be more like 1938 than 1934. Both President Obama and President Roosevelt won decisive victories in the preceding presidential election, both held majorities in Congress and both men — especially FDR — racked up significant legislative achievements in the years before the mid-term contest. Both leaders can also be credited with bringing the country safely through a major economic crisis. But ironically, these successes do not necessarily translate into a subsequent victory at the polls. The public is slow to recognise the long-term benefits of any given piece of legislation (such as the recent financial reform and health care bills), remains fearful of deficit spending (even in a time of crisis) and is unforgiving on the question of the economy. FDR took the latter lesson to heart, and even before the 1938 election pushed Congress to pass another stimulus package that restored economic growth and helped lay the groundwork for his subsequent re-election in 1940. Faced with a recalcitrant and timorous Congress, President Obama — and the American people — may not be so fortunate, with untold consequences for the future.

