This T-Shirt Lets You Play Tetris

Tetris shirtYouTube/Marc Kerger

In honour of the 30th anniversary of Tetris, one fan decided to bring the popular game to a new platform: his t-shirt.

Luxembourg resident Marc Kerger uploaded a video of the unique t-shirt to YouTube, showing how you can actually play Tetris on the shirt. Adafruit originally discovered the video and posted it on its site.

“I always wanted a playable t-shirt, well now I made one myself,” Kerger said on the video’s page.

Kerger made the Tetris shirt by inserting an Arduino Uno, 4 AA batteries, and 128 LEDs into the garment.

This is how the shirt works:

First Kerger plugs the shirt into the Arduino unit.

TetrisYouTube/Marc Kerger

Then the shirt lights up as the Tetris blocks fall down.

Tetris2YouTube/Marc Kerger

Kerger can press the buttons on the shirt to move the Tetris shapes.

Tetris3YouTube/Marc Kerger

And this is what happens when you lose.

Tetris4YouTube/Marc Kerger

Kerger suggests playing this in the background while watching the video:

