Ardent shares rise as visitors slowly return to Dreamworld

Ardent Leisure, the owner of the Dreamworld where four people died last year in a ride accident, says visitors are returning to its theme park.

In a trading update today, Ardent reported an improvement in visitor numbers in February.

A short time ago, Ardent shares were up 3.2% to $1.60. This is still well below the year high of $2.97 but above the low of $1.51.

In February, Ardent’s theme parks division recorded unaudited revenues of $4.4 million, down 35% on the same month a year before.

This represents an improving trend against December and January, as this chart shows:

Ardent plans a new brand campaign featuring the song Pure Imagination performed by Guy Sebastian and supported by the Yugambeh Youth Choir.

The company, which runs bowling centres and theme parks, last month posted a statutory loss of $49.4 million for the half year, mainly on a $95.2 million impairment and incident costs associated with the Dreamworld tragedy.

Four people died in October on the Thunder River rapids ride at Dreamworld when two rafts collided. The theme park reopened on December 10.

