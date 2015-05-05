Ardent Leisure shares soar on a revenue jump as a former Women's Weekly editor starts as CEO

Deborah Thomas at the YMCA Mother of All Balls in Sydney. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Investors piled back into Ardent Leisure as the theme park group posted a 17.2% rise in revenue to $444.9 million for the nine months to the end of March.

The company, which runs theme parks, bowling centres and marinas, said EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was up 10.9% to $101.6 million.

Ardent’s shares fell heavily in March on the announcement of Deborah Thomas, a former editor in chief of the Australian Women’s Weekly, as CEO.

She replaces Greg Shaw who was chief executive for almost 13 years.

Chairman Neil Balnaves said: “Deborah Thomas has transitioned as the new Group CEO, commencing in early April. Since then she has focused on identifying opportunities to innovate and improve product, customer service and sales.”

The share price is up 10.8% today to $2.20, but still off its 2015 high of $2.88.

