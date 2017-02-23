Ardent Leisure shares are slumping

Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

Ardent Leisure lost a fifth of its market value after the company posted a loss in the first half hurt by the Dreamworld tragedy.

A shortwhile ago, the shares were down more than one year low of $1.73 after having closed at $2.16 Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was 0.5% lower.

The company, which runs bowling centres and themes parks, recorded a statutory loss of $49.4 million, primarily impacted by a $95.2 million property, plant and equipment write-down, goodwill impairment and incident costs associated with the Dreamworld tragedy.

Dreamworld closed for 45 days last year after four people died in October on the Thunder River rapids ride when two rafts collided. The theme park reopened on December 10.

