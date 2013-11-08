This 5-Year-Old Whiz Kid Turned Down A Sony Tablet On Jimmy Kimmel And It Was Hilarious

Charming 5-year-old whiz kid and trivia expert Arden Hayes was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel this week to talk all things Al Gore and geography.

When Kimmel presented Hayes with a few gifts, Hayes adorably dismissed the Sony Xperia Z tablet, saying “Well, you could just give it away because we’re just planning to get an iPad for Christmas.”

You can see the adorable exchange at the end of the full clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

