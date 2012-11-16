Arctic Sea Ice Doubled In Size During October

Photo: NOAA

After reaching record lows earlier than expected in September, Arctic sea ice has doubled, but it’s still the second smallest on record. The lowest sea ice extent for October came in 2007.”This is a little bit of a change compared to September, which is when arctic sea ice reached its all time minimum record, but still the rapid sea ice growth was not enough to compensate and we were still 24.6 per cent below average for the month,” Jake Crouch, Climate Scientist with NOAA’s National Climate Data centre, said in a teleconference today.



Though they weren’t included in today’s announced climate forecast for November and December, these arctic sea ice oscillations have been linked to colder, snowier winters in the Northeast, though the climate scientists are quick to point out that those studies are in the research stage.

“These things are in the research phase. We are observing these things and we are very confident with your observations of sea ice and snow cover, but not necessarily with the hard and fast connection with the climate system and their use in long-range forecasting,” David Robinson, of Rutgers University, said in a NOAA teleconference today.

There’s no doubt, though, that this year has hit Arctic sea ice especially hard. Global warming seems to have hit the Arctic especially hard, causing rapid and drastic changes to the North Pole. Here’s this month compared to historical data:

Photo: NOAA

These scary numbers have led several researchers to predict that these drastic changes in the area could mean a summer without Arctic sea ice within a decade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.