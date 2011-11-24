Incredible Video Of Giant Sea Icicle Freezing Everything In Its Path

Frozen sea brine is freezing everything in its path.



The BBC filmed brinicles, solidified salt water, as they descended into Antarctic water and iced over everything sitting at the ocean bottom.

Brinicles are underwater icicles that form around salt water sinking from sea ice.

The film crew found a brinicle beneath the ice off the foothills of the volcano Mount Erebus.

Once the phenomenon was spotted, the news organisation set up time lapse cameras to capture the freezing salt overtaking starfish and sea urchins as it coated the sea floor in ice.

The video is the first-ever footage of a brinicle forming, according to the BBC.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

