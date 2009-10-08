Arctic Ice Can Get A LOT Thicker

We were stunned to see the good news that arctic ice is thicker in 2009 than it was in 2008 and 2007. So does this mean that icecap melting is becoming less of an issue? The answer is: we probably don’t know.



Just as in finance, there’s this crazy phenomenon known as mean reversion, and as you can see, ice volume in 2009 snaps us right back to the longterm down trendline. And as you know, mean reversion can go a long way in both directions, so we could have several up years now… or not!

