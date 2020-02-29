Inside Sweden's floating Arctic Bath hotel, a surreal new property where guests can take an icy dip beneath the Northern Lights

Daniel Holmgren/Arctic Bath

Arctic Bath, a floating hotel located on the Lule River in northern Sweden, is finally open to guests. The concept was first announced in 2018.

The hotel is made up of just six water cabins and six land cabins, making the experience exclusive. A stay costs about $US900 per person, per night.

The unique property puts an emphasis on wellness and also touts itself as a prime location to catch the aurora borealis.

Scandinavia’s newest highly anticipated luxury hotel, Arctic Bath, is finally welcoming guests.

The construction of Arctic Bath was announced two years ago – and now the architectural marvel floats on the Lule River in Swedish Lapland during the summer and is frozen into the river during the winter.

The hotel, which was designed to looked like a cluster of jammed timber in the river, has a total of 12 guest cabins. There are only six cabins on land and six cabins floating in the water, making it difficult to snag a reservation. A stay at the exclusive hotel costs around 8,700 kr ($US891) per person, per night.

In addition to unforgettable views of aurora borealis, Arctic Bath puts an emphasis on its wellness amenities, which include three different saunas, a hot tub, and, fittingly, a cold arctic bath as the hotel’s centrepiece.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Arctic Bath is a 12-cabin floating hotel on the Lule River near the village of Harads in Swedish Lapland.

Pasquale Baseotto/Arctic Bath



The main circular structure was designed to look like jammed logs. It houses all of the hotel’s wellness amenities.

Aders Blomqvist/Arctic Bath



In addition to the circular structure, there are six floating water suites and six land cabins.

Pasquale Baseotto/Arctic Bath



The six modern-looking land lodges are each outfitted with five beds …

Daniel Holmgren/Arctic Bath



… and floor-to-ceiling windows, making them feel open and spacious.

Daniel Holmgren/Arctic Bath



The two-person suites floating on the water have cozier interiors.

Pasquale Baseotto/Arctic Bath



They look like little huts that float individually and are connected to land by narrow, bridge-like pathways.

Pasquale Baseotto/Arctic Bath



The centre point of the hotel is an open-air ice bath.

Anders Blomqvist/Arctic Bath



The bath, where all guests are encouraged to take an icy plunge, is surrounded by spa treatment rooms.

Arctic Bath



The hotel touts its health and wellness offerings, like its saunas and facials …

Daniel Holmgren



… along with the priceless views of the Northern Lights during wintertime.

Johan Jansson/Arctic Bath



