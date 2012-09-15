The Strongest Front Door That Money Can Buy

Photo: Arco Doors

There have already been 5 per cent more burglaries so far this year in New York City than in 2011, according to NYPD crime statistics. And across the pond, Tesco insurance discovered that there was a burglary in the UK every 40 seconds last year. To combat these stats and come to the aid of luxury home owners, Arco Doors has recently launched its website after 30 years of producing security doors throughout Europe.



Its bespoke designs appear from the outside like any regular door. They come specially made in whatever finish and style the owner requests, and the company can customise doors to match an existing model. The designs are even compliant with English Heritage for listed buildings in the UK.

But on the inside are 16 horizontal and three vertical reinforcement bars with 21 pins surrounding the entire door.

All those bars means the standard model can withstand more than four tons of pressure. In fact Arco SC1, their top range door, has even been tested against dynamite and c4.

But that’s not the only security feature. For doors with windows, Arco uses smash-, bullet-, and shatterproof glass. In addition to a 180-degree view peephole, there is also a security latch that allows the home owner to open part of the door and see who is outside without fully opening it.

The doors are made out of steel and finished in aluminium to combat weathering. Each one weighs roughly between 220 and 260 lbs, but is built with specially-made hinges that allow for the homeowner to open it with ease.

Each door also has a personalised set of keys, either electronic or the highest spec traditional keys, that are impossible to copy. The most basic design starts at £2,995, or approximately $4,800.

Check out some of the models below.

Photo: Arco Doors

Photo: Arco Doors

Photo: Arco Doors

