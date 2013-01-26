A Company Known For Making Cheap Android Tablets Now Has A Really Cool iPad Keyboard Cover

Archos, a company best known for making a bunch of Android-powered media players and tablets, now sells a keyboard cover for the iPad.



We first spotted the cover on Mac Life.

The keyboard is only 5 mm thick, meaning it won’t add too much bulk to your iPad when used as a cover. It docks with your tablet with a magnet and uses a kickstand to prop it up. The cover will also put your iPad to sleep when closed, just like Apple’s Smart Cover.

You’ll be able to buy it in March for $79.

Photo: Archos

