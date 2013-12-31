Get Ready For A Flood Of New Smart Watches Next Week

Screenshot/Archos One of the new Archos smart watches.

Archos is gearing up to unveil a slew of smartwatches and other wearable devices at the Consumer Electronics Show next week in Las Vegas, TechCrunch reports.

The smart watches, which will start at around $US82, features a “Pebble-like design” and will be compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Pebble, which runs for $US150, has sold about 300,000 units and is arguably the current smart watch market leader. Though several other smart watches have emerged this year, like the Sony Smartwatch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Gear, neither of them seem to be gaining any traction.

Pebble is also hosting a press conference at CES next week. It’s been nearly a year since the first device launched, so it’s possible version two is on the way.

Meanwhile, we’re still anxiously awaiting the Apple iWatch and Google’s own smart watch.

Archos also plans to unveil other quantified self items like an activity tracker and blood pressure monitor.

