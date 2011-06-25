Archos Launches Fastest Dual-Core Android Tablets

today claimed the tech arms race’s version of cycling’s Yellow Jersey, racing out to the leader’s position in the never-ending quest to claim fastest dual-core processor in a tablet.



The company’s new G9 line of tablets feature “the industry’s fastest dual-core 1.5 GHz processor” and “the largest storage capacity with a Seagate 250GB Hard Drive,” features their PR team was all too happy to point out over email this morning. Said PR email also claims “up to 50%” better page load performance from their TI OMAP 4 / ARM Cortex A9-basedtablets versus competitors running Nvidia Tegra 2 1GHz dual-core chipsets.

The Archos 80 G9 and Archos 101 G9 are Android 3.1 tablets featuring 8-inch (1024 x 768) and 10-inch (1280 x 800) displays, respectively, along with USB and HDMI ports, support for Flash content and 1080p video (via HDMI), optional 3G service, and those 250GB internal hard drives – 7mm thick Seagate Momentus Thin models, to be exact. G9s will also feature low price tags, with the 80 starting at $279 and 101 starting at $349. Archos’ 3G WWAN solution, the “G9 3G Stick,” will be a $49 option that adds pay as you go wireless data to either tablet via that USB port. Archos didn’t specify which cellular carrier(s) will be offering that service.

Archos also touted their “boosted apps for video and music to give users more format compatibility and a unique user interface.” While one can never be sure what “unique” will look like, Archos does have a history of cranking out full-featured, if slightly geeky, portable A/V devices, so it’s probably safe to expect a ton of codec support and a usable, if not hipster-approved user experience. Then again, who really wants to be a hipster these days?

No size/weight specs were listed in the press blast, but from the photos I’m guessing these won’t be the lightest Android tablets going by the time they’re shown off at IFA in September. By then we’ll also be creeping up on Google’s launch window for Android 4 (Ice Cream Sandwich), not to mention the first quad-core tablets, so Archos’ spec sheets won’t be quite as impressive. Still, $350 for a tablet that can pump out 250GB worth of 1080p video to your big screen is a nice idea. And the G9s have kickstands! Can’t beat that.

This post originally appeared at TechnoBuffalo.

