Here Comes The First Wave Of Android Tablets!

The first wave of Android tablets from Archos are set to hit U.S. shores in the next two months, the company announced this morning.Archos will be releasing 5 new tablets, all based on Android 2.2. The tablets run in size from 3 inches to 10 inches, and in price from $100 to $350.



These tablets will not have the Google Android Market because, Archos isn’t part of Google’s handset alliance, as noted by Seth Weintraub of 9 To 5 Mac.

Instead, you get Archos’ app store, which probably won’t have a terribly impressive selection of applications. Especially compared to the iPad.

These tablets will not dent iPad sales. Sure, they’re slightly cheaper, and they run on Android, which is a plus for some people, but we get the feeling Android 2.2 is not a good fit for the larger screen. Google is telling partners to wait for Android 3.0.

These Archos tablets might be OK for web surfing experience, but they will not provide a complete tablet computing experience.

Archos tablets are going to be WiFi only. The small devices are coming September and the bigger tablets are due in mid-October.

