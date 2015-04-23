The 70 coolest new buildings in the world, according to architecture fans and experts

ArchitizerThe Bombay Sapphire Distillery was recognised as the best Factory or Warehouse by both popular vote and the jury..
Architecture and design website Architizer just announced their 3rd Annual A+ Awards.
The 2015 winners include 150 buildings across 90 catagories, including offices, religious buildings and sports arenas.
According to Architizer CEO Marc Kushner, these awards “represent the very best architecture in the world.”
Both popular vote and a vote by carefully selected jury experts were tailed up, with both popular vote and jury vote awards given out.
HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH FACILITIES (jury): Melgaço Sports School IPVC by Pedro Reis Arquitecto
GOVERNMENT & MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS AND POLICE & FIRE STATIONS (jury): Court of Justice by J. Mayer H. Architects, a2o architecten, and Lens°Arse architecten
AIRPORTS (jury): Chhatrapati Shivaji Internatonal Airport -- Terminal 2 by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
OFFICE HIGH RISE (16+ FLOORS) (jury): China Merchants Tower & Woods Park Master Plan by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
PRIVATE HOUSE (1000-3000 sq ft) (jury and popular): Taíde House by Rui Vieira Oliveira + Vasco Manuel Fernandes
MULTI UNIT HOUSING LOW RISE (1-4 FLOORS) (jury and popular): Residential Complex Ciekurkrasti by AB3DLtd
OFFICE LOW RISE (1-4 FLOORS) (popular): Biodiversity Centre, Jose Luis Muñoz Muñoz + Tomás García Piriz
GOVERNMENT & MUNICPAL BUILDINGS AND POLICE & FIRE STATIONS (popular): Naves do Conhecimento 'Knowledge Ship' by Riourbe
PUBLIC PARK (popular): High Line at The Rail Yards by James Corner Field Operations / Diller Scofidio +Renfro / Piet Oudolf
HIGHER EDUCATION & RESEARCH FACILITIES (popular): Faculty of Architecture, Building, and Planning by NADAAA / JWA
Cayan Tower in Dubai was voted best residential high-rise in 2015.
