The 70 coolest new buildings in the world, according to architecture fans and experts

Bombay Sapphire Distillery -- Factoy Warehouse -- POP:JURY -- Heatherwick StudioArchitizerThe Bombay Sapphire Distillery was recognised as the best Factory or Warehouse by both popular vote and the jury..

Architecture and design website Architizer just announced their 3rd Annual A+ Awards.

The 2015 winners include 150 buildings across 90 catagories, including offices, religious buildings and sports arenas.

According to Architizer CEO Marc Kushner, these awards “represent the very best architecture in the world.”

Both popular vote and a vote by carefully selected jury experts were tailed up, with both popular vote and jury vote awards given out.

PUBLIC PARK (jury): Tongva Park and Ken Genser Square by James Corner Field Operations

PARKING STRUCTURES (jury): VELENJE CAR PARK by ENOTA

PRIVATE GARDEN (jury): The Painterly Approach by Arterra Landscape Architects

MASTERPLAN ( jury): The Dryline by BIG and Bjarke Ingels

LIBRARIES (jury): The City of the Books by Bgp Arquitectura

GALLERY (jury): Telfair Studio by Peterson Rich Office

KINDERGARTENS (jury): School Floating in the Sky by D Environmental Design System Laboratory

MUSEUM (jury): Moesgaard Museum by Henning Larsen Architects

HIGHER EDUCATION AND RESEARCH FACILITIES (jury): Melgaço Sports School IPVC by Pedro Reis Arquitecto

HEALTH CARE & WELLNESS (jury): Maggie's Merseyside at Clatterbridge by Carmody Groarke

PAVILLIONS (jury): Hy Fi by The Living

BUS & TRAIN STATIONS (jury): Highway Rest Stops by J. MAYER H. Architects

HIGHWAYS & BRIDGES (jury): Cykelslangen by DISSING+WEITLING

GOVERNMENT & MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS AND POLICE & FIRE STATIONS (jury): Court of Justice by J. Mayer H. Architects, a2o architecten, and Lens°Arse architecten

AIRPORTS (jury): Chhatrapati Shivaji Internatonal Airport -- Terminal 2 by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

RELIGIOUS BUILDINGS & Memorials (jury): CHAPEL IN JOÁ by Bernardes Arquitetura

HALL/THEATRE (jury): Carnal Hall at Le Rosey by Bernard Tschumi Architects

OFFICE LOW RISE (1-4 FLOORS) (jury): The Gores Group Headquarters by Belzberg Architects APC

MULTI UNIT HOUSING HIGH RISING (16+ FLOORS) (jury): Rundeskogen by Helen & Hard and dRMM

OFFICE INTERIORS (jury): Office > Entropy by Taylor and Miller

PRIVATE HOUSE (3000-5000 sq ft) (jury): Lens House by Alison Brooks Architects

RESIDENTIAL INTERIORS (jury): House on a Dune by Oppenheim Architecture+Design

MIXED USE (jury): Design Republic Design Commune by Neri & Hu

OFFICE HIGH RISE (16+ FLOORS) (jury): China Merchants Tower & Woods Park Master Plan by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

PRIVATE HOUSE (>3000 sq ft) (jury): Casa Delta by Bernardes Arquitetura

MULTI UNIT HOUSING MID RISE (5-15 FLOORS) (jury): Bruggerberg by Ken Architekten

RESTAURANTS (jury): Brick Spris Coffe by Hooba Design

APARTMENT (jury): Bermondsey Warehouse Loft by FORM design architecture

BARS & NIGHTCLUBS (jury): Abenoma by Barnaoya Matsumoto Design

OFFICE MID RISE (5-15 FLOORS) (jury and popular): Zonic Vision Office by Stu/D/O Architects

SHOPPING CENTER (jury and popular): Wollongong Central Expansion by HDR, Rice Daubney

RETAIL (jury and popular): Wild Turkey Visitor Center by De Leon & Primmer Architecture Workshop

PRIVATE HOUSE (1000-3000 sq ft) (jury and popular): Taíde House by Rui Vieira Oliveira + Vasco Manuel Fernandes

PRIVATE HOUSE (>3000 sq ft) (popular): Sambade House by Spaceworkers

POP UPS & TEMPORARY (jury and popular): Ring of Celestial Bliss by J.J.Pan & Partners

MULTI UNIT HOUSING LOW RISE (1-4 FLOORS) (jury and popular): Residential Complex Ciekurkrasti by AB3DLtd

MULTI UNIT HOUSING HIGH RISE (16+ FLOORS) (popular): Park Tower by Studio Farris Architects

OFFICE HIGH RISE (16+ FLOORS) (popular): One World Trade Center by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

APARTMENT (popular): Ice & Snow Apartment by Penda Architects

RESIDENTIAL INTERIORS (popular): House in Sai Kung by Millimetre Interior Design

PRIVATE HOUSE (popular): Haffenden House by PARA-Project

PRIVATE HOUSE (3000-5000 sq ft) (popular): Cabin in the Woods by Rangr Studio, Inc.

OFFICE LOW RISE (1-4 FLOORS) (popular): Biodiversity Centre, Jose Luis Muñoz Muñoz + Tomás García Piriz

MULTI UNIT HOUSING MID RISE (5-15 FLOORS) (popular): ARIA by MHN Design Union

HALL/THEATRE (popular): Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts by SPF:architects

PAVILLIONS (popular): Vermilion Sands by Matthew Soules Architecture

PRIMARY & HIGH SCHOOLS (jury and popular): Tian Tai No. 2 Primary School by LYCS Architecture

PARKING STRUCTURES (popular): The Z by Neumann:Smith Architecture

MUSEUMS (popular): The Blue Planet by 3XN

RECREATION CENTRES (popular): Planica Ski Jumps by Abiro & Studio AKKA

AIRPORTS (popular): San Francisco International Airport Boarding Area E by Gensler

PRIVATE GARDENS (popular): Riverpark Farm by ORE design + technology

RESTAURANTS (popular): Restaurant Steirereck by PPAG architects

BARS & NIGHTCLUBS (popular): PM club by studio mode

MIXED USE (popular): Óbidos Technological Park Central Building by Jorge Mealha Arquitecto Ld

GOVERNMENT & MUNICPAL BUILDINGS AND POLICE & FIRE STATIONS (popular): Naves do Conhecimento 'Knowledge Ship' by Riourbe

HOTELS & RESORTS (jury and popular): Knot House by Atelier Chang Ltd

KINDERGARTEN (popular): Kaleidoscope Kindergarten by A2arquitectos

STADIUM/ARENA (popular): Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC Clubhouse by Suh Architects

LIBRARIES (popular): James B. Hunt Jr. Library by Snøhetta /Clark Nexsen

PUBLIC PARK (popular): High Line at The Rail Yards by James Corner Field Operations / Diller Scofidio +Renfro / Piet Oudolf

HEALTH CARE & WELLNESS (popular): Grotto by Partisan Projects

HIGHER EDUCATION & RESEARCH FACILITIES (popular): Faculty of Architecture, Building, and Planning by NADAAA / JWA

RELIGIOUS BUILDINGS & MEMORIALS (popular): Community Church Knarvik Reiulf by Ramstad Architects

GALLERY (popular): Calder Foundation Project Space by STEPHANIEGOTO

FACTORY WAREHOUSE (jury and popular): Bombay Sapphire Distillery by Heatherwick Studio

BUS & TRAIN STATIONS (popular): BRT Station by GPA&A

OFFICE INTERIORS (popular): Architect's Office at Kim Yam Road by Park + Associates Pte Ltd

MASTERPLAN (popular): A Gatway to Petra Master Plan by Maisam architects

