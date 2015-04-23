The 70 coolest new buildings in the world, according to architecture fans and experts

Architizer The Bombay Sapphire Distillery was recognised as the best Factory or Warehouse by both popular vote and the jury..

Architecture and design website Architizer just announced their 3rd Annual A+ Awards.

The 2015 winners include 150 buildings across 90 catagories, including offices, religious buildings and sports arenas.

According to Architizer CEO Marc Kushner, these awards “represent the very best architecture in the world.”

Both popular vote and a vote by carefully selected jury experts were tailed up, with both popular vote and jury vote awards given out.

