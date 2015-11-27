This app lets you see Wi-Fi pulsing around you -- and it's stunning

There’s a new app that lets users visualise WiFi and radio signals — with stunning results.

It’s called Architecture of Radio, and has just launched for iOS. An Android version is due to launch in early 2016.

The brainchild of Dutch designer Richard Vijgen, the project first made headlines back in August. But at the time, it was only available to use at a single exhibition in Germany, and you couldn’t download it yourself.

Happily, it’s now on the Apple App Store, retailing for $3 (£1.99). Installing it sheds new light on the hidden grid of signals that underpins our devices: Radio towers, satellites, Wi-Fi routers all appear against a blue backdrop. According to Architecture of Radio’s website, “the dataset [the project uses] includes almost 7 million cell towers, 19 million Wi-Fi routers and hundreds of satellites.”

Here’s a video released earlier this year showing it in action:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

You can download it here »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.