The Best Architecture In Shanghai

Shanghai is noted for having more Art Deco buildings than any other city, including László Hudec’s Park Hotel, which is not on our list but will be added in a future guide.

Like many cities in China, Shanghai’s rapid growth has meant a boon in contemporary architecture styles.

We put together a list of 12 modern/contemporary buildings that we feel provides a good starting point. It is far from complete. There are dozens of other great buildings that are not our list, and we are looking to add to the list in the near future.

The Shanghai Oriental Sports centre: The SOSC celebrated its opening for the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in July 2011. It consists of a hall stadium for several sports and cultural events, a natatorium (swimming hall), an outdoor swimming pool and a media centre. Shanghai Museum of Glass: Located in Shanghai's Baoshan District, this former glass manufacturing site covers a total area of 29,612sqm including 30 existing buildings varying in age and scale. Shanghai Houtan Park: Built on a brownfield of a former industrial site, Houtan Park is a regenerative living landscape on Shanghai's Huangpu riverfront. SPSI Art Museum: SPSI Art Museum is located at Shanghai Changning District, extended from the structure of original service building of Shanghai Oil Painting & Sculpture Institute. Shanghai World Financial centre: The building is located in Pudong and was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox. Oriental Pearl Tower: This TV tower is located in the Pudong district and is a major area landmark. Shanghai Science and Technology Museum: The museum, which opened in 2001, was designed by RTKL with Shanghai Modern Design Group. Jin Mao Tower: This 88-story skyscraper in Pudong was designed by SOM (Adrian Smith). Giant Interactive Group Corporate Headquarters: The Giant Campus project is a compact village that accommodates diverse functions in a flexible framework of forms that move in and out of a folded landscape plane. Situated amid existing canals and a new man made lake, the undulating office building interacts with an augmented ground plane, joining architecture to landscape and environment to site. Apple Store Shanghai: Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, this is China's first Apple store. Quingpu Pedestrian Bridge: Located in Quingpu, this bridge was designed by CA-DESIGN / Architecture and Urban Planning. Shanghai Museum on the People's Square: A museum of ancient Chinese art, designed by Xing Tonghe. More from ArchDaily: The Ultimate Architecture City Guide To Singapore >

