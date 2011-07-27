PHOTOS: The Stark Communist Architecture Of Eastern Europe

Photo: Courtesy Roman Bezjak/Hatje Cantz Verlag

Slovenian professor Roman Bezjak spent the last five years travelling around Eastern Europe, seeking out examples of socialist modernism in architecture.The resulting collection of images, which includes hotels, shops, and public buildings, has been compiled in a book called Socialist Modernism and is the subject of an exhibit at the Sprengel Museum in Hannover, Germany.



He’s been kind enough to share some of the images with us.

