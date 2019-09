The Architectural Billings Index jumped in November, and has now been above 50 (showing expansion) for 2 of the last three months).



It’s a key indicator of real estate investment, and as this chart from Calculated Risk shows, it’s clearly in the process of making a big comeback.

