25 Architecturally Stunning Homes You Can Buy Right Now

Burlingame aveEstatelyCasa Shapiro can be yours for $US11 million.

The experts at the real estate listing site Estatelyhelped us find the 25 most architecturally stunning homes on the market right now.

These one-of-a-kind residences are industry-renowned for their unconventional shapes, integration of the outdoors, diverse construction materials, whimsy, and aesthetic.

From a celebrity-owned home that resembles the Flinstones’ Bedrock property to a modern estate with its own moat, any one of these private mansions could be yours.

Have $US39 million to spare?

The one-of-a-kind dome on this Frank Gehry beachfront home looks like a thatched roof.

Address: 31250 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA

Price: $US57.5 million

An 11,000-square-foot oceanfront masterpiece features 160 feet of beach, a full-sized lighted tennis court, and a lap pool.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5321cba76da811ab2a760451-1136-852/31250-broad-beach-malibu.jpg' alt='31250 Broad Beach Malibu' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

This Florida home has its own moat.

Address: 1236 Biscaya Dr., Surfside, FL

Price: $US6.8 million

The modern beachfront home has wide bay windows, a water moat surrounding the courtyard, and a dock on Normandy Beach.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330805369beddc2520e24c6-765-574/biscaya-drive-surfside-florida.jpg' alt='Biscaya drive surfside florida' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Inspired by Gaudí, locals call this home 'The Rockhouse.'

Address: 31107 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA

Price: $US15 million

Embedded within Aliso Rock, this South Laguna home has a genuine stone facade and resembles a pearl embedded within a life-size abalone shell.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533081706da811b55e0e24c3-698-523/rockhouse-1.jpg' alt='Rockhouse' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

This daring home hugs the center of a mountain ridge.

Address: 5850 E Glenn Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ

Price: $US30 million

Enjoy views on both the north and south faces of Mummy Mountain from this unique property, which sits in the center of a mountain ridge. The two wings of the home are connected by an entertainment hall carved out of the mountain.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53308248ecad04113aa1750d-1024-768/paradise-valley-home-1.jpg' alt='Paradise valley home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

The massive infinity pool at this L.A. home appears to defy gravity.

Address: 9380 Sierra Mar Dr., Los Angeles, CA

Price: $US25 million

Sitting above the famed Sunset Strip in the coveted 'bird streets,' this mansion offers sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and the ocean -- a sight to be enjoyed from the 1,800-square-foot infinity pool.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53308662ecad047d48a1750d-789-591/sierra-mar-dr-1.jpg' alt='Sierra mar dr' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

This 1950s-era home has been restored to its original beauty while still feeling modern.

Address: 362 W Via Sol, Palm Springs, CA

Price: $US2.7 million

Originally built in 1957, this property went through a number of transformations until 2003, when the entire home was restored using the original blueprints. Modern accents include floating walls, floor to ceiling glass walls, and outdoor greenery that pops through the windows.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330879cecad045645a1750e-1200-924/palm-springs.jpg' alt='Palm springs' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

This retreat is resort-like with natural elements.

Address: 341 W Channel Rd., Santa Monica, CA

Price: $US12.8 million

This two-home compound has 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It feels like it's in an oasis, with its garden of succulent plants, water features, and fire elements. A pool weaves throughout the grounds.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53308b676da811b70c0e24c1-1140-854/santa-monica-home.jpg' alt='Santa monica home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Sliding glass doors seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor spaces.

Address: 7000 Macapa Dr., Los Angeles, CA

Price: $US8.9 million

This architectural anomaly boasts panoramic city views (including the Hollywood sign), extraordinary craftsmanship, and a style that is both modern and sophisticated.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330a266ecad04c620a17514-733-550/sunset-strip-house.jpg' alt='Sunset strip house' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

This Beaux Arts mansion is inspired by post-French Revolution style.

Address: 4603 Island CV, Austin, TX

Price: $US4.8 million

This home feels like a classic masterpiece, thanks to its hand-carved details, extensive use of limestone and marble, and its covered terraces.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330a594eab8ea0d5da1750c-801-600/antique-home-austin-2.jpg' alt='Antique home austin' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Every surface of this Frank Lloyd Wright home is covered in tiles.

Address: 8161 Hollywood, Lost Angeles, CA

Price: $US6.9 million

Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright dreamt up The John Storer Residence in 1923, and it remains a timeless tribute to the Garden of Eden-like beauty and oddity of California homes.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330a742ecad047937a17515-1200-924/frank-lloyd-wright-eden-house-1.jpg' alt='Frank lloyd wright eden house' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Enter this home through a 36-foot ceilinged foyer.

Address: 8250 Sanderling Rd., Sarasota, FL

Price: $US11.5 million

This private and colourful beachfront estate boasts 36-foot-high ceilings, deep covered terraces on three levels, and a roof garden overlooking the water.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330aa11eab8ea056ba17511-708-531/sanderling-road-sarasota.jpg' alt='Sanderling road sarasota' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

This beachfront modernist property has lines that resemble Malibu's waves.

Address: 78 Malibu Colony Rd., Malibu, CA

Price: $US22 million

Built in 1968 of wood and concrete by architect John Lautner, the Stevens Residence has lines that evoke the image of waves crashing down on Malibu Beach. The modernist home is a California State Cultural Landmark.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330abac6da811101d0e24c1-552-414/john-lautner-stevens-house-78-malibu-colony-rd-2-1.jpg' alt='John Lautner Stevens House 78 Malibu Colony Rd 2' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

The curved facade of this home is made of windows.

Address: 1014 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park, IL

Price: $US3 million

Sitting on almost two private acres with a ravine and pool, this Stanley Tigerman-designed home is loaded with masterful architectural details, including a barrel-vaulted skylight, cove lighting, and soaring entry space.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330ae046bb3f752340e24be-796-597/sheridan-road-home-1.jpg' alt='Sheridan road home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

An architect in 1933 envisioned what homes of the future would look like.

Address: 303 S Green Bay Rd., Lake Forest, IL

Price: $US5.5 million

This modern, energy efficient house is designed in the likeness of the 'House of Tomorrow,' an installation at the 1933 World's Fair. Its steel and concrete frame structure is 'built to last forever.'

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5331831cecad04af31f5119d-800-600/green-bay-rd-1.jpg' alt='Green bay rd' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Channel your inner Henry David Thoreau with a simplistic, geometric design.

Address: 4565 Province Line Rd., Princeton, NJ

Price: $US3.4 million

This modern home of wood, steel, and vast stretches of glass is tucked away in nine acres of woods. Each ground level room opens to an outdoor space, inviting direct interaction with nature.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533187f069beddf041203666-800-600/province-line-rd-2.jpg' alt='Province line rd' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

This Frank Lloyd Wright creation is called 'Inspiration Point.'

Address: 3003 Runyon Canyon Rd., Los Angeles, CA

Price: $US3 million

Sitting on one of the most renowned promontories in Los Angeles, Inspiration Point offers 360-degree views of the city, from downtown to the ocean -- making it the perfect home office for a writer or artist.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53318a7f6bb3f73237c68300-1200-924/inspiration-point-1.jpg' alt='Inspiration point' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

A glass enclosed elevator leads you to all rooms in this modern 1980s home.

Address: 15210 Antelo Place, Los Angeles, CA

Price: $US18.5 million

World class architect Ted Tanaka designed this super private estate in 1986, and it's been completely restored two decades later. It's an architectural masterpiece with its large-scale sun-filled rooms, walls of glass, and sprawling lawns.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53318d90ecad044a5af51196-930-697/antelo-place.jpg' alt='Antelo place ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Hollywood production companies film at this elongated steel and glass structure.

Address: 33583 Mulholland Highway, Malibu, CA

Price: $US9.2 million

A popular film site, this elongated steel and glass structure by architect Ed Niles offers soaring glass ceilings, panoramic views of the Santa Monica mountains, and a helicopter pad. It's set on 14 acres.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319040eab8eae158f5119b-800-600/9665-wilshire-blvd-17-1.jpg' alt='9665 Wilshire Blvd 17' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Bob Hope's former estate is shaped like an amphitheater.

Address: 2466 Southridge Dr., Palm Springs, CA

Price: $US34 million

'Bold, iconic, legendary, and timeless' all define the Bob and Dolores Hope Estate, a private residence designed by John Lautner. The property has entertained dignitaries from all over the world.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533193bbecad041372f51196-800-600/bobe-hope-home-1.jpg' alt='Bobe hope home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

'La Miniatura' feels as though you've stumbled upon a hidden temple.

Address: 645 Prospect, Pasadena, CA

Price: $US4 million

This UNESCO World Heritage Site, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, evokes the feeling of a hidden temple, with its neutral facade and lush, overgrown greenery.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319722ecad04df7cf5119d-800-600/lloyd-wright-jungle-home-1.jpg' alt='Lloyd wright jungle home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

This paradise is easily mistaken for a top resort.

Address: 81307 Amundsen Ave., La Quinta, CA

Price: $US39.5 million

This private resort-like home in the California desert offers a theatre, driving range, waterfalls, running stream, pool, spa, and outdoor living area with flat screen TVs, fire pits, and bar.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319972eab8ead479f51199-800-600/amundsen-rd-1.jpg' alt='Amundsen rd' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Small rectangular windows take up entire walls in this Frank Lloyd Wright home.

Address: 6980 Knoll Rd., Amberley, OH

Price: $US1.8 million

This is the first time Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Gerald B. Tonkens House has been on the market. It sits on four acres of private park.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319b6369beddaa1320366b-800-600/lloyd-cottage-1.jpg' alt='Lloyd cottage' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Take in views of the Bay Area from multi-level terraces.

Address: 133 Old La Honda Rd., Woodside, CA

Price: $US5 million

Sleek architectural lines, a monochromatic colour palette, and walls of glass create an aesthetic that is both bold and graceful.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319d3e6bb3f7e47ac68302-800-600/woodside-home-1.jpg' alt='Woodside home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Casa Shapiro is an adobe-like compound with separate outdoor plazas and gardens.

Address: 153 S Burlingame Ave., Los Angeles, CA

Price: $US11 million

With its masterfully placed windows and walls, the architect of Casa Shapiro created unique outdoor spaces that have separate purposes. Outside, there's a secondary dining room, pool, spa, cabana, and paddle tennis court.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5331a04deab8ea1b19f51199-800-600/burlingame-ave-1.jpg' alt='Burlingame ave' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Dick Clark's former residence will remind you of the Flinstones' home.

Address: 10124 Pacific View Rd., Malibu, CA

Price: $US3 million

This Bedrock-like home seamlessly marries form, function, and nature. Its vaulted ceilings and glass walls enhance the experience of living on roughly 23 acres of park land.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5331a64e69bedd4744203662-800-600/bedrock-dick-clark-home.jpg' alt='Bedrock dick clark home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Source: Estately

Not sold?

