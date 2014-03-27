25 Architecturally Stunning Homes You Can Buy Right Now

The experts at the real estate listing site Estatelyhelped us find the 25 most architecturally stunning homes on the market right now.
These one-of-a-kind residences are industry-renowned for their unconventional shapes, integration of the outdoors, diverse construction materials, whimsy, and aesthetic.
From a celebrity-owned home that resembles the Flinstones’ Bedrock property to a modern estate with its own moat, any one of these private mansions could be yours.
Have $US39 million to spare?
Address: 31250 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA
Price: $US57.5 million
An 11,000-square-foot oceanfront masterpiece features 160 feet of beach, a full-sized lighted tennis court, and a lap pool.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5321cba76da811ab2a760451-1136-852/31250-broad-beach-malibu.jpg' alt='31250 Broad Beach Malibu' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 1236 Biscaya Dr., Surfside, FL
Price: $US6.8 million
The modern beachfront home has wide bay windows, a water moat surrounding the courtyard, and a dock on Normandy Beach.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330805369beddc2520e24c6-765-574/biscaya-drive-surfside-florida.jpg' alt='Biscaya drive surfside florida' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 31107 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA
Price: $US15 million
Embedded within Aliso Rock, this South Laguna home has a genuine stone facade and resembles a pearl embedded within a life-size abalone shell.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533081706da811b55e0e24c3-698-523/rockhouse-1.jpg' alt='Rockhouse' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 5850 E Glenn Dr., Paradise Valley, AZ
Price: $US30 million
Enjoy views on both the north and south faces of Mummy Mountain from this unique property, which sits in the center of a mountain ridge. The two wings of the home are connected by an entertainment hall carved out of the mountain.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53308248ecad04113aa1750d-1024-768/paradise-valley-home-1.jpg' alt='Paradise valley home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 9380 Sierra Mar Dr., Los Angeles, CA
Price: $US25 million
Sitting above the famed Sunset Strip in the coveted 'bird streets,' this mansion offers sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and the ocean -- a sight to be enjoyed from the 1,800-square-foot infinity pool.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53308662ecad047d48a1750d-789-591/sierra-mar-dr-1.jpg' alt='Sierra mar dr' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 362 W Via Sol, Palm Springs, CA
Price: $US2.7 million
Originally built in 1957, this property went through a number of transformations until 2003, when the entire home was restored using the original blueprints. Modern accents include floating walls, floor to ceiling glass walls, and outdoor greenery that pops through the windows.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330879cecad045645a1750e-1200-924/palm-springs.jpg' alt='Palm springs' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 341 W Channel Rd., Santa Monica, CA
Price: $US12.8 million
This two-home compound has 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. It feels like it's in an oasis, with its garden of succulent plants, water features, and fire elements. A pool weaves throughout the grounds.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53308b676da811b70c0e24c1-1140-854/santa-monica-home.jpg' alt='Santa monica home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 7000 Macapa Dr., Los Angeles, CA
Price: $US8.9 million
This architectural anomaly boasts panoramic city views (including the Hollywood sign), extraordinary craftsmanship, and a style that is both modern and sophisticated.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330a266ecad04c620a17514-733-550/sunset-strip-house.jpg' alt='Sunset strip house' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 4603 Island CV, Austin, TX
Price: $US4.8 million
This home feels like a classic masterpiece, thanks to its hand-carved details, extensive use of limestone and marble, and its covered terraces.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330a594eab8ea0d5da1750c-801-600/antique-home-austin-2.jpg' alt='Antique home austin' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 8161 Hollywood, Lost Angeles, CA
Price: $US6.9 million
Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright dreamt up The John Storer Residence in 1923, and it remains a timeless tribute to the Garden of Eden-like beauty and oddity of California homes.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330a742ecad047937a17515-1200-924/frank-lloyd-wright-eden-house-1.jpg' alt='Frank lloyd wright eden house' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 8250 Sanderling Rd., Sarasota, FL
Price: $US11.5 million
This private and colourful beachfront estate boasts 36-foot-high ceilings, deep covered terraces on three levels, and a roof garden overlooking the water.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330aa11eab8ea056ba17511-708-531/sanderling-road-sarasota.jpg' alt='Sanderling road sarasota' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 78 Malibu Colony Rd., Malibu, CA
Price: $US22 million
Built in 1968 of wood and concrete by architect John Lautner, the Stevens Residence has lines that evoke the image of waves crashing down on Malibu Beach. The modernist home is a California State Cultural Landmark.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330abac6da811101d0e24c1-552-414/john-lautner-stevens-house-78-malibu-colony-rd-2-1.jpg' alt='John Lautner Stevens House 78 Malibu Colony Rd 2' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 1014 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park, IL
Price: $US3 million
Sitting on almost two private acres with a ravine and pool, this Stanley Tigerman-designed home is loaded with masterful architectural details, including a barrel-vaulted skylight, cove lighting, and soaring entry space.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5330ae046bb3f752340e24be-796-597/sheridan-road-home-1.jpg' alt='Sheridan road home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 303 S Green Bay Rd., Lake Forest, IL
Price: $US5.5 million
This modern, energy efficient house is designed in the likeness of the 'House of Tomorrow,' an installation at the 1933 World's Fair. Its steel and concrete frame structure is 'built to last forever.'
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5331831cecad04af31f5119d-800-600/green-bay-rd-1.jpg' alt='Green bay rd' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 4565 Province Line Rd., Princeton, NJ
Price: $US3.4 million
This modern home of wood, steel, and vast stretches of glass is tucked away in nine acres of woods. Each ground level room opens to an outdoor space, inviting direct interaction with nature.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533187f069beddf041203666-800-600/province-line-rd-2.jpg' alt='Province line rd' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 3003 Runyon Canyon Rd., Los Angeles, CA
Price: $US3 million
Sitting on one of the most renowned promontories in Los Angeles, Inspiration Point offers 360-degree views of the city, from downtown to the ocean -- making it the perfect home office for a writer or artist.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53318a7f6bb3f73237c68300-1200-924/inspiration-point-1.jpg' alt='Inspiration point' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 15210 Antelo Place, Los Angeles, CA
Price: $US18.5 million
World class architect Ted Tanaka designed this super private estate in 1986, and it's been completely restored two decades later. It's an architectural masterpiece with its large-scale sun-filled rooms, walls of glass, and sprawling lawns.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53318d90ecad044a5af51196-930-697/antelo-place.jpg' alt='Antelo place ' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 33583 Mulholland Highway, Malibu, CA
Price: $US9.2 million
A popular film site, this elongated steel and glass structure by architect Ed Niles offers soaring glass ceilings, panoramic views of the Santa Monica mountains, and a helicopter pad. It's set on 14 acres.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319040eab8eae158f5119b-800-600/9665-wilshire-blvd-17-1.jpg' alt='9665 Wilshire Blvd 17' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 2466 Southridge Dr., Palm Springs, CA
Price: $US34 million
'Bold, iconic, legendary, and timeless' all define the Bob and Dolores Hope Estate, a private residence designed by John Lautner. The property has entertained dignitaries from all over the world.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/533193bbecad041372f51196-800-600/bobe-hope-home-1.jpg' alt='Bobe hope home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 645 Prospect, Pasadena, CA
Price: $US4 million
This UNESCO World Heritage Site, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, evokes the feeling of a hidden temple, with its neutral facade and lush, overgrown greenery.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319722ecad04df7cf5119d-800-600/lloyd-wright-jungle-home-1.jpg' alt='Lloyd wright jungle home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 81307 Amundsen Ave., La Quinta, CA
Price: $US39.5 million
This private resort-like home in the California desert offers a theatre, driving range, waterfalls, running stream, pool, spa, and outdoor living area with flat screen TVs, fire pits, and bar.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319972eab8ead479f51199-800-600/amundsen-rd-1.jpg' alt='Amundsen rd' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 6980 Knoll Rd., Amberley, OH
Price: $US1.8 million
This is the first time Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Gerald B. Tonkens House has been on the market. It sits on four acres of private park.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319b6369beddaa1320366b-800-600/lloyd-cottage-1.jpg' alt='Lloyd cottage' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 133 Old La Honda Rd., Woodside, CA
Price: $US5 million
Sleek architectural lines, a monochromatic colour palette, and walls of glass create an aesthetic that is both bold and graceful.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53319d3e6bb3f7e47ac68302-800-600/woodside-home-1.jpg' alt='Woodside home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 153 S Burlingame Ave., Los Angeles, CA
Price: $US11 million
With its masterfully placed windows and walls, the architect of Casa Shapiro created unique outdoor spaces that have separate purposes. Outside, there's a secondary dining room, pool, spa, cabana, and paddle tennis court.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5331a04deab8ea1b19f51199-800-600/burlingame-ave-1.jpg' alt='Burlingame ave' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Address: 10124 Pacific View Rd., Malibu, CA
Price: $US3 million
This Bedrock-like home seamlessly marries form, function, and nature. Its vaulted ceilings and glass walls enhance the experience of living on roughly 23 acres of park land.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5331a64e69bedd4744203662-800-600/bedrock-dick-clark-home.jpg' alt='Bedrock dick clark home' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Source: Estately
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.