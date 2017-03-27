32 architectural masterpieces everyone should see in their lifetime

David Ramos/Getty Images ‘La Sagrada Familia,’ an ongoing construction project since 1882.

Buildings may be some of the most impressive works of art we have.

After sinking untold sums of money into their construction, we can walk through the finished products and even live inside them.

Business Insider has selected 30 buildings that push the boundaries of structural expression. We think you’ll love them.

Drake Baer contributed to an earlier version of this article.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.